Former 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick Jim Farmer Arrested on Human Trafficking Charge

Ken Levine/Getty Images

Former NBA player Jim Farmer was arrested as part of a sting operation in Tennessee on a charge of human trafficking.

Per the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (h/t Natalie Neysa Alund of the Nashville Tennessean), Farmer was among 16 men who were charged with seeking sex from minors.

Farmer responded to an escort advertisement about meeting a juvenile for sex and communicated with an undercover officer who identified herself as a 16-year-old girl. Farmer agreed to pay $170 to have sex with her.

When Farmer showed up to the agreed-upon location, authorities arrested and charged him with one count of trafficking of sexual servitude. He posted $75,000 bond and will have a court hearing for his charge on Nov. 13.

After playing college basketball at Alabama, Farmer was the No. 20 overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He played five seasons in the NBA with five different teams and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1997 FIBA Americas Championship.