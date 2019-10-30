Cristiano Ronaldo's 96th-Minute Penalty Leads Juventus over Genoa 2-1

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 96th-minute penalty to send Juventus back to the top of the standings in Serie A after a 2-1 win over nine-man Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo was fouled by Antonio Sanabria in stoppage time and made no mistake from the spot, only moments after having an apparent winner ruled out by VAR.

Leonardo Bonucci headed the Bianconeri into a 36th-minute lead before Christian Kouame answered with a header for the visitors four minutes later.

Genoa almost escaped with a draw, despite seeing Francesco Cassata sent off for a second yellow card after a foul on Paulo Dybala six minutes after the restart. Federico Marchetti joined him, before Adrien Rabiot was booked twice for fouls on Kevin Agudelo and Sinan Gumus.

The result means Juve are a point clear of Inter Milan in top spot.

What's Next?

Juve are away to Torino in the Turin derby on Saturday, while Genoa host Udinese on Sunday.

