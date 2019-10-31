UFC 244 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Associated Press

The wait is almost over.

Ever since Nate Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal to crown the UFC’s biggest gangster, fight fans all over the world have salivated over the prospect of seeing two of the baddest dudes on the planet go head-to-head.

Diaz returned to the Octagon in fine form in August delivering a blood-and-cuts brawler’s classic in a decision win over Anthony Pettis. It had been three longs years since Diaz last fought in the UFC, but he sure as heck didn’t fight like it.

Masdival’s prominent rise from being the hardcore fight fan’s favorite to becoming one of the hottest MMA names in the world came after he delivered the fastest knockout in UFC history over previously unbeaten Ben Askren in July.

Now the two are set to tussle at Madison Square Garden in New York for the first-ever (and one-time-only) BMF belt the UFC created specifically for the event.

It doesn’t get any bigger or better than that—except that even the undercard is packed full of even-looking matchups between stalwart competitors.

There’s has never quite been anything like the UFC 244 pay-per-view card set for Saturday night in the Big Apple, so the only thing we could think of doing to honor such an outstanding slate of melees was to assemble the B/R MMA crew of Scott Harris, Kelsey McCarson and Jonathan Snowden to offer their official BMF predictions.