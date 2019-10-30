Ex-NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire Signs Contract with CBA's Fujian Sturgeons

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star power forward Amar'e Stoudemire reached an agreement Wednesday to sign a contract with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2019-20 season.

ESPN's Kevin Wang reported Stoudemire was officially added to the roster after working out with the team over the past few days.

The 36-year-old Florida native had been seeking an NBA opportunity throughout the offseason.

He was part of a showcase for 15 teams in July and afterward said on MSG 150 (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post) he felt ready to make as impact both as a leader in the locker room and a contributor on the floor:

"My body feels amazing, so we'll see if the opportunity becomes a reality. A lot of the teams have a lot of young players and a lot of players that can learn how to train, how to become professionals and how to become great basketball players. And leadership goes a long way with teams in order to get from a playoff team to a contending championship team.

"From that standpoint, I have a lot to offer. And also as a basketball player, I still have a lot of game left. I can help a team in any way they need."

The NBA season got underway last week, however, and with no contract offers available he's decided to sign a deal in China.

He'll join a Sturgeons roster that also features former UNC standout and NBA role player Ty Lawson, per Wang.

Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 846 NBA games. He last appeared in the league during the 2014-15 season with the Miami Heat.

His resume includes six All-Star selections, an All-NBA First Team honor for the 2006-07 campaign and the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

A dominant season in China with Fujian could earn him that final NBA chance he covets.