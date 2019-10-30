Lacey Evans, Natalya to Be 1st Women's Match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE announced Wednesday that Lacey Evans and Natalya will meet in the first-ever women's match to be held in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday.

The groundbreaking match was made official during a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is where Crown Jewel will take place.

Given the stringent laws in place that have limited women's rights in Saudi Arabia over the years, putting on a women's match is considered a significant and unexpected coup for WWE.

