Breeders' Cup 2019 TV Schedule: Friday Coverage, Race Times and More

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, hosts a festival of future stars on Friday at the 2019 Breeders' Cup.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile is the headline race on Future Stars Friday, with the winner likely to be installed as one of the favourites for next year's Kentucky Derby.

As ever, Friday will provide racegoers with an opportunity to see the best two-year-olds in the business go head-to-head.

2019 Breeders' Cup Friday Schedule (ET)

NBCSN coverage begins at 4 p.m.

4:12 p.m.: Juvenile Turf Sprint

4:52 p.m.: Juvenile Turf

5:32 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies

6:12 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies Turf

7:03 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Juvenile

In 2006, Street Sense won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and went on to win the Kentucky Derby the following May.

Since then, only Nyquist, the 2015 winner, has repeated that trick.

But Friday's event over 8 ½ furlongs will still provide a good indication of which three-year-olds could be in the running come 2020's Triple Crown races.

Recent Breeders' Cup Juvenile winners Classic Empire (2016), Good Magic (2017) and Game Winner (2018) have all gone to Churchill Downs among the favourites.

Trainer Bob Baffert is, unsurprisingly, a Juvenile expert, with four wins in the race. The Hall of Famer has one of the favourites for the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile in the shape of Eight Rings, who has two wins from three career outings, most recently triumphing at Santa Anita in September's American Pharoah Stakes:

Dennis' Moment looks the one to beat, though.

A son of Tiznow, the only two-time winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic, Dennis' Moment has impressed in the run up to Friday after wins at Ellis Park and in the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs:

Maxfield was initially backed as another potential contender but was scratched on Tuesday, meaning the Eddie Kenneally-trained Scabbard should now be third favourite after finishing second to Dennis' Moment in the Iroquois.