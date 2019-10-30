Jurgen Klopp Wants 'Hunger' and 'Attitude' from Liverpool Youngsters vs. Arsenal

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the young players involved in the club's Carabao Cup last-16 clash with Arsenal on Wednesday to show the right "attitude" and "hunger" if they get a chance.

Given the Reds are in contention for the Premier League title and will be seeking to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy this season, the League Cup will be down on the list of priorities for Klopp.

In the previous round, the coach made a number of changes to the side for the 2-0 win at MK Dons, and it's anticipated there will be similar rotation for the visit of the Gunners at Anfield.

In his matchday programme notes, Klopp challenged those involved to take their opportunity:

"In Milton Keynes, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster all started and equipped themselves superbly. Herbie Kane, Pedro Chirivella and Sepp van den Berg all came on off the bench.

"[...] The attitude these players showed in the last round is exactly what will be required this evening, if again given the opportunity.

"They show the right attitude and the perfect amount of hunger each and every day they train with us at Melwood. They show us, in their actions, that they understand what an immense privilege it is to represent a club like Liverpool—it's an honour all of us blessed to work here feel."

In the previous round, goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever were enough to see Liverpool through:

Given how strong Liverpool have been under Klopp, it's hard to envisage any of the team's young players breaking into the starting XI on a regular basis. However, it's clear the manager wants to see the right mindset from the rising stars.

Klopp's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders took over press conference duties on the eve of the game and spoke candidly about what the next generation need to do to become first-team players:

In the MK Dons match, there were some standout performances from the young XI, with summer signing Harvey Elliott perhaps the most impressive.

The 16-year-old was a constant threat in the final third, with his ability to dribble past players and knit play together exceptional for someone of his age.

David Lynch of the Evening Standard was excited by what he saw from the former Fulham youngster:

Football writer Leanne Prescott picked up on some of the other encouraging displays from the night:

While Arsenal manager Unai Emery is also anticipated to make changes for the match, for a lot of the Liverpool youngsters, this will be their first outing up against bonafide Premier League players.

They will at least have the Anfield crowd at their backs, not to mention a clear belief from their manager. Ultimately, for rising stars and fringe players, the further the Reds go in this competition, the more game time they will be given this season.