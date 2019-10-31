Fantasy Basketball 2019: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After October 30

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

As more leagues use free-agent acquisition budgets for waiver-wire claims, fantasy managers should avoid unnecessary splurges this early in the NBA season. With that said, don't shy away from a solid add who can boot an unproductive last man off a roster.

Unless you're targeting someone after a breakout outing, waiver-wire pickups will usually provide strong numbers in certain areas along with some glaring weak spots such as free-throw percentage or defensive statistics. A player's minutes restriction may give reason to pause before making a claim as well.

Nonetheless, a player who's on the court for 20-24 minutes with a high-usage rate is worth consideration, as you'll see below.

Following Wednesday's action, we'll highlight three players who belong on your radar going forward.

All of the selections are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo pools as of Thursday morning. Free-agent acquisition bids are based on $100 budgets in 12-team leagues.

Waiver-Wire Targets



PF/C Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings (42 percent owned)

Owners who need a productive big man should drop big-budget dollars for Richaun Holmes.

The 26-year-old came off the bench and played 30 minutes Monday, logging 24 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton inserted Holmes into the starting lineup Wednesday, and he provided more fantasy gold, registering a full line: 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks with four turnovers.

The fifth-year veteran isn't going to log many three-pointers and may generate more turnovers because of his usage rate, but this isn't the time to nitpick an emerging forward/center who averaged 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes per contest last season with the Phoenix Suns.

In his previous stops, which also include three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holmes flashed in glimpses and showed potential on both ends of the court. Now, in an expanded role, the 6'10", 235-pounder can put his complete game on display in Sacramento.

Because of his start in the last outing, expect him to appear on most rosters Thursday. If he's somehow still available, invest in him for help in percentages, points, rebounds and defensive stats.

Free-Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB): $15

PG Isaiah Thomas, Washington Wizards (45 percent owned)

By the time you read this, Isaiah Thomas will see a significant boost in ownership percentage. In 24 minutes on Wednesday, he logged 17 points, which included two three-pointers, two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal with five turnovers.

It's worth noting the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets played a fast-paced, high-scoring game that ended 159-158. Still, the 30-year-old's high usage rate with the second unit seems encouraging for his short-term outlook.

Thomas underwent thumb surgery in mid-September, which delayed his debut with the Wizards. Yet, he's produced immediately, showing much of what we already know about the nine-year veteran. The undersized guard is a pure scorer who will sprinkle in a handful of assists in most games when given enough time on the court.

He said the team put him on a 20-minute restriction, but Wednesday demonstrated that head coach Scott Brooks may leave him in the lineup for more if he's productive.

For points, triples and some assists, grab Thomas now. His role could grow if the Wizards' first unit struggles to score.

FAAB amount: $4

PG/SG Bryn Forbes, San Antonio Spurs (26 percent owned)

Is your lineup short on pure scorers who consistently knock down the three-ball? Look no further than Bryn Forbes. The San Antonio Spurs need his three-point shooting in the first unit. He's the only starter on the team averaging more than one bucket per game from beyond the arc.

If the Spurs want to keep pace with teams that rain threes, they should favor the 26-year-old over Derrick White at shooting guard. The latter only drained 48 in primarily a starting role last year.

Because of the Spurs' necessity to keep Forbes in the opening backcourt, fantasy managers should capitalize on his production while he's playing 31.3 minutes per night. Thus far, he has appealing averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and three triples per contest. On top of that, he's knocking down 46 percent of his shots from the floor.

Forbes won't boost your defensive statistics, but he's worth a look as a decent contributor for five categories, including percentages.

FAAB amount: $2