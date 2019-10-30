NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Examining Top News and Rumors

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Trent Williams is still a Washington Redskin, Robby Anderson and Jamal Adams are still New York Jets and...Aqib Talib is a Miami Dolphin?

The 2019 NFL trade deadline has come, gone and left us all a little underwhelmed. After days of mounting chatter, NFL fans saw practically none of the big moves that had become the subject of mounting media speculation.

Practically nobody foresaw Emmanuel Sanders becoming a San Francisco 49er or Mohamed Sanu Sr. a New England Patriot, and, instead, we saw none of the moves that we thought we might. Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick got the Denver Broncos 2020 third- and fourth-round picks, while Sanu netted the Atlanta Falcons a 2020 second-rounder.

While the first two moves bolstered playoff teams, later moves prior to the trade deadline shifted things lower down in the rankings.

The Jets traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a 2020 third-rounder and a 2021 fifth-rounder. The Dolphins traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2020 conditional pick (sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter). The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Aqib Talib

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks (one in 2020 and another in 2021) and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins, on the other hand, are in the business of pick accrual and, with Ramsey's money added to their books, the Los Angeles Rams seem happy to oblige.

Schefter reported they are sending Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick to Miami in exchange for a future pick (a seventh-rounder, per MMQB's Albert Breer). The move relieves the Rams of $4.235 million in owed money, while adding to the growing cavalry of Dolphins reinforcements expected from the 2020 draft.

Trent Williams

Star offensive lineman Trent Williams has refused to play for Washington all season, but management has been reluctant to trade him despite major interest. Just ahead of the trade deadline, Washington decided to open up their phones to offers.

Possibly excited by the fruits of desperation, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Washington expected young star defensive back Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Williams, and NBC's JP Finlay reported they were "not budging on first-rounder or playmaker" for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

A closed mouth does not get fed, but Washington opened its too late to find a viable exchange. Instead, NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall indicated that Williams has reported to Washington, and Finlay followed up, reiterating that the lineman "has no intention of playing this season."

So, by waiting until the last minute to change its mind and make outlandish requests, 1-7 Washington finds itself heading into Week 9 without cap relief or incoming young talent; instead, it owes millions of dollars to a 31-year-old that can't stand the team.

Robby Anderson

Like with Washington and Williams, the Jets wanted too much for Robby Anderson. NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt wasn't surprised no team moved for the wideout given the reported price: a second-round pick.

Anderson has never hit 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns in a season but has shown blistering speed and flashes of hands and tracking. His chief consistency with the Jets has been his rapport with franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. In their past 10 games together, Anderson has averaged 8.3 targets.

Darnold likes throwing the deep ball to Anderson and, knowing that, the Jets were smart not to move him for anything less than a second-round pick—even if it means they'll have to deal with a competitive market for the unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Jamal Adams

If one lesson can be learned from the 2019 trade deadline it is that the Jets are willing to test the waters. NFL Network's Rapoport and Jane Slater reported that New York wanted a first-round pick and two second-rounders in exchange for 24-year-old star safety Jamal Adams. The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported the Dallas Cowboys were willing to part with a first- and fourth-rounder for Adams, but nothing more.

Adams is obviously more of a franchise cornerstone than Anderson, so that explains the higher price. But both players are young assets who can help shape this team's character moving forward. Listening to offers says a lot about New York's faith in head coach Adam Gase's process, but standing pat demonstrates faith in his team's roster. The Jets have a lighter schedule in the second half of the season and the opportunity to reward their management with real progress.