Off the Top Rope: Cain Velasquez on His Health, Heritage and Battle with Brock

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

In October 2013, Cain Velasquez was riding high. The two-time UFC champion had just beaten Junior dos Santos in a rubber match, dominating the only man to ever defeat him in the cage. Many were proclaiming him to be the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts history.

But a lot can happen en route to athletic immortality including, in Velasquez's case, a string of career-crippling injuries. He would fight just three more times in the next six years, his body betraying him just as greatness beckoned. His last fight, against slugger Francis Ngannou in February, lasted less than 30 seconds.

Right now, that all feels like ancient history.

The 37-year-old Velasquez has found the fountain of youth in the strangest place—the professional wrestling ring. He shocked the world at SmackDown's debut show on Fox when he appeared to confront his former MMA foe, Brock Lesnar.

Soon it was announced he'd be facing Lesnar once more, this time in the WWE ring Thursday at Crown Jewel. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden caught up with the former heavyweight kingpin to talk about his heritage, his workout routine and his journey from MMA to the wild world of wrestling.

Jonathan Snowden: We saw photos of you from the WWE Performance Center last June. I'm not sure anyone knew just how serious you were about it, though. How long have you been planning this next phase of your life?

Cain Velasquez: It kind of all started with Daniel Cormier, one of my training partners and really good friends, coaching The Ultimate Fighter for UFC in Las Vegas. I was there helping him out.

DC is a huge wrestling fan and has been since his childhood. The Elimination Chamber was there while we were out there, so we went. And, man, it kind of reignited that interest for me, just the love for the sport and wanting to get into it. Watching that show, that kind of paved the way for what I want to do for the next chapter of my career.

JS: At the end of your career in the UFC you battled injury after injury. And professional wrestling is a famously difficult industry on the body. What's your training like? How's it different from what you were doing at the AKA and how do you feel?

Velasquez: I feel great. I don't think about the injuries. I never thought of them, even at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), you know what I mean? You kind of just get lost in the moment.

For me, it's always about the task at hand and not worrying about the consequences of what can happen. Not to say that I'm reckless, but to say that I want the show or I want the fight to be great, very physical. I want to do a lot of different stuff, a lot of dynamic stuff.

And I train that same way. I get lost in the moment of training and the task at hand is just to get better. It's not worrying about the injuries or anything else. That stuff's going to happen. But I feel great coming into this and I'm still training at AKA as well. Obviously learning the pro wrestling side, but also sticking with my base as well, and that's MMA.

JS: People at AKA were in awe of you based on how hard you worked in the gym. Now that you're training not just for athletic performance, but also for your look, are you doing anything different? Like, are you adding a bunch of bench presses to try to get that bodybuilder look? Anything changing for you on that front?

Velazsquez: I've always had criticism as far as my body is concerned, and people were always saying that I could obviously look better. But the sport that I've been in, it doesn't matter. What matters is if you can go in and beat somebody's ass. Like, that's what it comes down to.

There's always improvements to do and I believe working on my body is definitely one of those things. But the ultimate goal at hand is just to beat somebody's ass.

JS: Your first match was this huge fight at AAA and now your first big WWE match is going to be against Brock Lesnar. What's it like for you to be new to this world, but also be put in a position where you are in key matches and have a lot on your shoulders very early in your career?



Velasquez: I'm just very proud to be in this position. There's always pressure to go out and perform, whether it's fighting, whether it's this. So this is no different for me, but I'm just happy and just proud to be in this position.

JS: I'm not sure what it will be like in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, but the Mexican fans seemed thrilled to see you. How exciting was it to come out and be embraced like that?

Velasquez: Me growing up, the people that I looked up to were the guys that were in boxing like Julio Cesar Chavez. Everyone who had that Mexican heritage always came out with the flag, with the colors of Mexico on the shorts. For me, being from the U.S. but also having those strong ties to Mexico, I always envisioned myself—if I did go out and compete—showing the Mexican colors and how really proud I was of them.



That's how I pictured it and it's why I went out with the flag (in UFC). That's why I have the Mexican colors represented on my shorts. And also bringing that Mexican fighting style into it where as you go forward, it's a lot of punches, a lot of action, and you're never backing up. I just loved and embraced that, and I think that's what won the Mexican fans over.

JS: That relationship didn't always come so easy did it? I remember early on there was some pushback when UFC promoted in Mexico.



Velasquez: When I first was doing interviews down in Mexico, they would always call me "Mexican American." They would never say "Mexican", which is understandable. It all came down to winning and representing myself in the right way.

And now going down there, they say "Mexican", which to me, oh my God, it's like the biggest proudest moment that I can have. That people are calling me that and they know that I'm from the U.S. and they know where I grew up in the U.S and my Spanish is not the best—it's amazing. It's amazing.



JS: Will you wear the mask in your match with Lesnar to maintain that connection and tie to your heritage and to the Mexican fans?



Velasquez: I won't. I won't wear the mask. I'm going to go out just as myself and make this more of an MMA fight because that's where I'm strongest and where I beat Brock first. And I plan to do it again in that same fashion.

JS: There's a lot of trust that goes into a pro wrestling match and you're going to be in there with someone you've had a literal fist fight with. What's the status of your real-life relationship with Lesnar and do you have any concerns about him being your first opponent?



Velasquez: There's no concerns about him being my first opponent. I've been in the Octagon with him before, and this is no different.

I haven't had any contact with him really since then. The only contact that I've had with him is when I confronted him after he beat up Dominick and after he hurt Rey. I'm in here to do the same thing that he did to my Familia. You know what I mean? To Rey and to Dominic. I'm here to beat his ass.

