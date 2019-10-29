Watch Le'Veon Bell Address Trade Rumors: 'Happy as Hell to Be a New York Jet'October 29, 2019
The New York Jets may have been looking to get out from under Le'Veon Bell's contract, but he's happy to be sticking around.
The Jets running back posted a video on Twitter following Tuesday's trade deadline saying he's happy to be remaining with the franchise.
"I am happy as hell to be a New York Jet. I'm happy to be here despite all the trade rumors and talks," Bell said. "I am here and I am happy to be here, but everybody has to have a little bit of patience. Just a little bit of patience. If it could happen overnight, it'd be a whole bunch of teams snapping their fingers and making it happen. I understand it's a process."
