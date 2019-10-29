Jamal Adams Denies Asking Jets for Trade; Says GM Went Behind His Back

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon, and Jamal Adams is still a New York Jet.

The Pro Bowl safety took to Twitter to deny any reports that he had requested a trade from the Jets:

Prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN's Ryan Clark reported that Adams wanted to return home to Texas and play for the Dallas Cowboys (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter). Others reported that there was mutual interest between Adams and the Cowboys:

General manager Joe Douglas confirmed that the two did meet last week, but he said Adams is part of the organization's future plans, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta provided additional context, including comments head coach Adam Gase made to ESPN's The Michael Kay Show Tuesday evening:

Schefter reported that the Baltimore Ravens were also "actively going after" Adams but were unable to agree to a deal with the Jets prior to the deadline.

The Jets drafted Adams with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The 24-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season. During the offseason, the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles before hiring Douglas and Gase to replace them, respectively.

The regime change paired with New York's disappointing 1-6 record this season could have prompted the Jets to consider parting ways with Adams to start over from scratch. However, the Jets were "only willing to part with Adams for a first-rounder and two second-rounders," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News corroborated Rapoport and Slater's report and added that the Cowboys were offering a first-rounder and either a fourth- or fifth-rounder for Adams.

So, while Douglas may have been shopping Adams, the Jets weren't going to give him away without receiving a hefty return.

Adams expressed a commitment to the Jets, but after Douglas reportedly dangled him ahead of the trade deadline, his loyalty could change—especially if New York doesn't start winning. The Jets are 10-29 since they drafted Adams.