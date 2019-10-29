Hulk Hogan Reveals Chilling Plane Landing in Iceland En Route to WWE Crown Jewel

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan was running wild on an airport tarmac a little longer than he expected as he traveled to Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel event Thursday. 

Hogan posted a video to Facebook Tuesday morning detailing how his plane encountered a difficult landing in Iceland. He said the airplane became inoperable after the landing "blew out the tires" and "melted" the brakes, so he had to rely on a friend to get him to his next stop.

Although he isn't competing in the ring at Crown Jewel, the former WWE champion is leading a team of five wrestlers against another team captained by Ric Flair in a 10-man tag match.

Even in the best of circumstances, the trip from the United States to Saudi Arabia can be arduous. One thing you don't want to hear is that your plane is unsafe to fly.

Let this be a lesson: Find at least one friend who has access to a private jet.

