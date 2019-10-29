Jimmy Butler Shines in Debut, Trae Young Injured as Heat Beat Hawks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat kicked off the Jimmy Butler era with a 112-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Butler, who missed his first three games to stay with his family for the birth of his daughter, scored 12 of his 21 points in the first quarter en route to Miami's 15-point win.

Rookie guard Tyler Herro proved to be the Heat's star, however, scoring 19 of his 29 points in the second quarter to lead Miami's scoring effort.

A scary moment occurred in the second quarter when Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young sprained his right ankle while driving through the lane.

The Hawks ruled him out, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided encouraging postgame news:

John Collins led the Hawks with 30 points and seven rebounds.

The 3-1 Heat have started the 2019-20 season almost as well as hoped, including in a 131-126 overtime road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who went 60-22 last season.

The 2-2 Hawks have dropped two straight but won their first two against the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, who each made the playoffs last year.

Their other defeat was a 105-103 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, who are considered a top-two Eastern Conference contender along with the Bucks.

Notable Performances

Hawks PG Trae Young: 5 points on 2-of-5 shooting (12 minutes)

Hawks PF John Collins: 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Heat G/F Jimmy Butler: 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting (10-of-15 free-throw shooting), 3 steals

Heat G Tyler Herro: 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting (12-of-16 free-throw shooting), 7 rebounds

Heat G Goran Dragic: 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting

Heat F/C Bam Adebayo: 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting, 10 rebounds

What's Next?

The two teams meet again in the return matchup in Atlanta on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

