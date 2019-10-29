Eagles to Be Featured on Amazon's 'All or Nothing' for 2019 NFL Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Eagles defeated the Bills 31-13. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the next subject of Amazon's All Or Nothing series, which follows teams through the entirety of a season, according to Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It doesn't sound as though the Eagles are thrilled about the decision or volunteered to be on the show, however, per that report:

"The Eagles aren't crazy about the idea of being on the all-access show. But they didn't have a choice in the matter. They got a call from the league shortly before the start of the season, informing them that they had drawn the short straw.

'There has to be somebody on the show,' Eagles president Don Smolenski said. 'And if there are no volunteers, then the league makes a selection.'

In 2019, the Eagles were the selection. 

The show, produced by NFL Films alongside HBO's Hard Knocks—which follows an NFL team through training camp—landed on a fairly intriguing subject this year. The Eagles came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations but have started a disappointing 4-4. 

Either Amazon has a redemption story on its hands if the Eagles play better in the second half of the year or it will have the tragedy of a team forced to deal with falling short of expectations in a city that is very passionate about its football. Either way, it will make for good television.

