Bulgaria Given 2-Match Stadium Ban by UEFA After Racist Abuse vs. England

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

SOFIA, BULGARIA - OCTOBER 14: Raheem Sterling of England watches as captain Harry Kane speaks with referee Ivan Bebek during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England on October 14, 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

UEFA have responded to the racist abuse directed toward England players at the Vasil Levski National Stadium earlier this month by handing Bulgaria a two-match stadium ban.

The incidents occurred during England's 6-0 win in Sofia, and mean Bulgaria will play its next Group A qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic behind closed doors, per BBC Sport.

However, Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports reported how one match of the stadium ban "is suspended for two years."

European football's governing body also fined Bulgaria £65,000 (€75,000) after some fans had engaged in "Nazi salutes and monkey chants and the match was stopped twice for racist chanting by home supporters."

The ban has reportedly exceeded usual UEFA sanctions in similar cases:

However, not everybody believes the punishment meted out is sufficient. Among them, anti-racism group Kick It Out issued a statement criticising UEFA's weak stance: "The current sanctions, however 'tough' Uefa think they may be, are clearly not working and leave victims with little faith in their ability to prevent abusive behaviour."

Kick It Out also called for an overhaul of the disciplinary parameters and practices governing UEFA's decisions. Specifically, Kick It Out want to see UEFA deliver explanations for each judgement.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, who reported racial abuse during a UEFA Youth League game in 2017, per the BBC report, also lamented the extent of the punishment:

Meanwhile, anti-discrimination organisation FARE called for a "stronger signal" to deter racism and promised to discuss other responses with UEFA.

The English Football Association also put out a statement on social media. While the FA accepted the UEFA ruling, the institution also outlined the difficulties laying ahead when it comes to the sport solving the problem longterm.

It's a challenge that appeared too severe when members of the Three Lions, including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, were subjected to abusive chants.

Bulgaria Football Union President Borislav Mihaylov resigned, along with national team coach Krasimir Balakov. The BBC also noted how 16 suspects were identified by authorities, and 12 arrests have since been made.

