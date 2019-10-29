Jets Trade Rumors: Jamal Adams 'Hot Name' Available; Cowboys Interested

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Jets fans might want to look away.

According to a trade-deadline report from ESPN's Rich Cimini: "The hot name right now is Jamal Adams. It wouldn't shock me if he gets dealt."

One team that could swing a deal for the star safety is the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports:

On ESPN's NFL Live, analyst Ryan Clark said the 24-year-old has expressed a desire to play for his hometown Cowboys:

Adams is an excellent player, however, and while Dallas would be wise to at least inquire on Adams, it's hard to imagine they'll be alone in any pursuit. And it's just as hard to imagine the Jets giving up on Adams without getting a ton in return:

Albert Breer of SI.com reported the Jets are asking for more than the Miami Dolphins received for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a 2020 first-round pick, 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-rounder for Fitzpatrick, Miami's 2020 fourth-rounder and a 2021 seventh-rounder.

One factor in a potential divorce between the Jets and Adams could be the team's inability to consistently win. Since drafting him in the 2017 NFL draft, the Jets have gone 10-29, and the losing appears to be wearing on the star safety.

After the team's 29-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Adams said as much:

Perhaps Adams is ready for a change of scenery. But he's arguably New York's best player, registering 39 tackles (four for loss), an interception, a touchdown and five passes defended. Giving up a young player, under club control for at least three more years—even if Adams will likely want an extension before then—is a questionable call.

On the other hand, it appears the floundering Jets are ready to enter fire-sale mode. Cimini reported that he believes everyone outside of Sam Darnold and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is on the table. That could mean players like running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Robby Anderson could also be on the move before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The Jets could look a whole lot different by Wednesday.