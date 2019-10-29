Unai Emery Says 'Devastated' Granit Xhaka Won't Play vs. Liverpool on Wednesday

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka won't play for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but wouldn't confirm whether he'll remain club captain.

Xhaka appeared to swear at the Emirates Stadium crowd in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace after he was jeered by his own supporters upon being substituted:

Per Goal, in his press conference on Tuesday, Emery was asked whether he would continue to wear the armband: "I do not want to speak about that. First is to recover him. We cannot anticipate the circumstances. I prefer to keep moving."

He also said the Swiss international was "devastated" about the incident and expressed his belief Xhaka should apologise for it:

Football writer Raphael Honigstein believes there has been an overreaction to what happened:

The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt also defended the player, while Sky Sports' Jeff Stelling sided with the supporters:

Xhaka has captained the team throughout the season following Laurent Koscielny's exit from the club in the summer.

He was not officially named as club captain by Emery until September 27, though, after the manager held a vote among the players to help him decide.

Arsenal supporters have been critical of the 27-year-old's performances this season, with Xhaka failing to impress ahead of Lucas Torreira, whom he has largely kept out of the starting lineup.

That came to a head in the match on Sunday, when the Gunners had given up a two-goal lead at home to the Eagles. Xhaka was partly culpable for the second, as he did little to stop James McArthur crossing to Jordan Ayew.

Some time out of the spotlight might not do him any harm, and he perhaps should have been sidelined anyway given his disappointing performances.

Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, and it would be of little surprise if Emery spared him from a potentially hostile atmosphere by leaving him out again. If he does play, he'll need to put on a commanding display in midfield to begin winning the crowd back.