Cowboys' Jerry Jones on 4-3 Record: 'I Had Hoped We'd Be Better Than This'

The Dallas Cowboys sit in first place in the NFC East eight weeks into the 2019 NFL season, but owner Jerry Jones believes his team has underachieved amid a 4-3 start.

"I thought our record would be better," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ on Tuesday. "We didn't think the Jets game would have the outcome that it did. I had hoped we'd be better than this."

Dallas opened the season 3-0 but followed that strong start against suspect teams with a three-game losing streak, which included a 24-22 loss to the lowly New York Jets on Oct. 13. The Cowboys broke out of their slump with a 37-10 blowout victory over the now-4-4 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a key divisional win.

Still, Jones was expecting more, and it's hard to blame him. Last season, Dallas won seven of its last eight regular-season games and made the divisional round.

As things currently stand, the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) and Seattle Seahawks (6-2) are setting the bar high in the NFC wild-card race, with the 5-3 Los Angeles Rams following closely behind.

Knowing that, Jones acknowledged the Cowboys' best chance of reaching the playoffs is by winning the division.

"I wouldn't say it's the only way, but it certainly is the way," he said. "It's what we've got to have our eyes on to win this season. ... I think we've got a chance to get into the playoffs, and if healthy, a chance to advance."