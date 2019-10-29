Arturo Vidal 'Not Happy' at Barcelona, Talks Antonio Conte Amid Inter Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal has revealed he is not enjoying life at Barcelona and praised Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte amid rumours linking him with a move to the Italian club.

On Barcelona, he told El Mercurio (h/t Football Italia):

"I will work hard to not leave this club and contribute to our seasonal objectives. But I'm not happy. Even if I'm trying to get through this situation and earn a place in the starting lineup.

"I have worked hard my whole career, my moment hasn't arrived yet, but I'm calm, as I know it will."

Vidal arrived at the club in 2018 from Bayern Munich and made 53 appearances last season, 29 of which were starts.

This season, he has appeared in eight of Barca's 12 matches and started just once. As a result, he has spent only 209 minutes on the pitch.

Barcelona blogger Kevin Williams and Robbie Dunne of AS felt he and Ivan Rakitic struggled recently when they came off the bench against Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League:

With Vidal not getting game time, he has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, and Inter are among his potential suitors, per Football Italia.

The Chilean was complimentary of Inter manager Conte, whom he worked with at Juventus: "I have experienced a lot of nice things with him. Thanks to him I became one of the best. In football, the most important thing is to be trusted, and if a coach has got that faith in you, it makes you grow a lot."

Vidal spent his first three years at Juve under Conte, and they won Serie A in each of those campaigns.

The 32-year-old may not quite be the force he once was, but he's a combative presence in midfield and a serial winner. Between his spells at Juve, Bayern and Barca, he's won a league title every season since 2011.

There's plenty he could offer Conte's Inter, and the slower pace of Italian football may help prolong his career at the top level, so the Nerazzurri would be a strong destination for him if he leaves Barca.