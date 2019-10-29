NFL Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on DeAndre Hopkins, Melvin Gordon and Chris Harris

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, several big names are rumored to be on the block, which means an already-active trade market could yield many more significant deals in the coming hours.

While a trade won't materialize for everyone who is up for grabs, the fact there is so little separating some of the top teams in the AFC and NFC suggests teams may be more willing to part with draft capital for a chance to compete for a playoff spot.

With the deadline quickly approaching, here is a closer look at three players who could be on the move if the right offer comes along.

DeAndre Hopkins

Despite the fact the Houston Texans are in the thick of the AFC South race, they have reportedly fielded some calls on one of their top players.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams have called to check on the availability of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and "will call again" leading up to the deadline.

Glazer noted the 27-year-old isn't on the block and it will take an "awful lot" to pry him away from the Texans.

Since they're in the thick of the playoff race and are considered one of the few teams with a chance to beat the New England Patriots in the AFC due to the presence of quarterback Deshaun Watson, it is difficult to envision the Texans trading away his top weapon.

Hopkins is signed through the 2022 season, and he remains highly productive with 60 receptions for 617 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is also coming off two of his best games with consecutive 100-yard outings.

Making it even more unlikely that Houston will deal Hopkins is the fact No. 2 wideout Will Fuller V is nursing a hamstring injury. Trading Hopkins would leave the Texans with only Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee to speak of at receiver until Fuller returns.

Houston will need its full allotment of weapons to have a chance to knocking off the Patriots come playoff time, and it can ill afford to lose one the caliber of Hopkins.

Melvin Gordon

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has struggled this season since returning from his holdout, but that apparently won't stop teams from pursuing him on the trade market.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to get offers for the 26-year-old, although they are said to be asking a lot in return:

Since Gordon can become a free agent after this season and it doesn't appear as though an extension will be reached, there is plenty of incentive for the Bolts to move him.

L.A. has limped to a 3-5 start, but it was playing its best football while Gordon was holding out and Austin Ekeler was receiving the bulk of the backfield work. Even since Gordon has returned, Ekeler has still been the more productive back.

In four games this season, Gordon has rushed for just 112 yards and one touchdown on 44 carries (2.5 yards per carry) and caught 11 passes for 37 yards and a score.

That is a far cry from last season's production when he posted a career-best 5.1 yards per tote and scored 11 total touchdowns.

It can be argued the running room hasn't been there behind the Chargers' suspect offensive line, but it should be noted Gordon has posted a yards-per-carry average of 4.0 or better only once in his five-year career.

Even Ekeler has struggled a bit as a runner with 251 yards on 72 carries (3.5 YPC), but he also has 51 grabs for 507 yards and adds another dimension to the offense when he is in the game.

Gordon's presence has essentially forced head coach Anthony Lynn to take Ekeler out of the game more often, and based on how effective Ekeler has been this season, it would behoove the Chargers to move Gordon and create more opportunities for Ekeler.

Chris Harris

The Denver Broncos are going nowhere fast with a 2-6 record this season, and since they already dealt wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, they are strong candidates to sell off more pieces before the deadline.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, there are "multiple" teams interested in cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and his market figures to be even greater as the deadline closes in.

Klis specifically mentioned the Texans as a team that checked in on Harris, but they went in another direction by acquiring Gareon Conley from the Oakland Raiders.

Houston is far from the only team in need of cornerback help, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both figure to be in the market as well.

Harris can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and if the Broncos plan to rebuild, there may be no room for the 30-year-old moving forward.

The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Denver, but his talents are being wasted this season on a Broncos team that needs to make significant changes on both sides of the ball.

Harris' numbers don't jump off the page with 22 tackles, four passes defended and one interception this season, but his mere presence tends to scare opposing quarterbacks off, which is a huge advantage for a defense.

In terms of cornerbacks remaining on the trade market, Harris may be the best and most realistic target remaining for teams that want to inject life into their secondary.