Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Boots to Portugal Under-17 Women's Team

Cristiano Ronaldo sent boots to Portugal's under-17 women's team to congratulate them on reaching the elite qualifying round for the age group's 2020 UEFA European Championship.

The Juventus forward sent the gift after Ines Oliveira's hat-trick helped the team to a 4-0 win over Latvia.

In a video posted to the Portugal national team's Instagram page, one of the players read out Ronaldo's accompanying letter before the team thanked him for the boots:

Per MailOnline's Jack Kinnersley, the 34-year-old wrote in his letter he sent the boots "in the hope that they help you reach your dream."

The former Real Madrid star spoke of the "very crazy dream" he had as a child to "become the best footballer in the world," to which he dedicated his life.

"I realised my dream and I hope you can realise yours too," he added. "Pursue them without hesitation. If I did it, you can do it too. Congratulations on qualifying for the elite round. Stay focused and keep your eyes on the next victory."

Before signing off, Ronaldo added: "Good luck and enjoy these boots."

Having already secured qualification to the elite round with wins over Israel and Latvia, the under-17 side drew 1-1 with Netherlands on Monday in their final match of Group 11.

Their failure to beat the Dutch meant they finished second in the group on goal difference, but both sides will be in Pot B for the elite round of qualifying, in which they'll be drawn into another group of four teams.

Ronaldo, who is the record appearance-maker and all-time top goalscorer for Portugal's senior men's side with 95 goals in 162 games, won the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with his country.