Video: John Cena Donates $500K to First Responders Battling California Fires

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Actor and wrestler John Cena takes part in pre-game events before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park June 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Denis Poroy/Getty Images

WWE superstar and actor John Cena is doing what he can to help first responders fighting ongoing wildfires in California.

Cena honored First Responders Day by posting a video in which he revealed he would donate $500,000 to "those who risk their lives to protect us all." He mentioned that his upcoming movie, Playing With Fire, "showcases a group of people I believe are heroes: first responders" and asked Paramount Pictures to pick the charity that would receive the donation:

Paramount responded by choosing the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation:

Cena isn't the only athlete who expressed his best wishes for the first responders in the face of the fires.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was among those who were forced to evacuate and praised the efforts to fight the fires:

According to CNN, "Thousands of people are being forced to evacuate due to the 16 fires raging across California which have left millions without power."

