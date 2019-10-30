Power Ranking the Best Masked Stars in WWE over the Last Decade

0 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

Halloween is in the air, which means there are more people wearing masks this week than at any other point in the year.

In the wrestling business, this is much more commonplace no matter what month it is. Many Superstars go their whole careers wearing masks, often making that the biggest part of their aesthetic in an attempt to stand out from a crowd.

This week saw the addition of a new masked Superstar to the roster in Sin Cara's partner, Carolina, which shows there will always be a market for more.

To help celebrate the holiday season, let's reflect on WWE's masked wrestlers and rank some of the best from the past decade.