Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Nov. 3?November 3, 2019
Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Nov. 3?
This week in WWE was filled with highs and lows without even factoring Crown Jewel 2019 into the discussion.
Raw, NXT and SmackDown had just as many moments that left fans to wonder whether WWE could get back on track as times when things were more fun than they have been in a long while.
Among the frenzy, every Superstar had just as much of a chance as ever to steal the show and become the hot topic for water-cooler talk.
Let's break down the ones who shone the brightest and pinpoint the MVPs in WWE television this past week for the three main shows.
Honorable Mentions for All 3 Brands
For the first time, there are no honorable mentions to address for Monday Night Raw.
NXT, however, had a regular on this list, Keith Lee, who teamed up with Matt Riddle against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
As expected, given how talented those four are, the match was one of the best on WWE television this week. It was a great showcase of some of the best NXT has to offer. And by the end of the segment, all four looked great, even with The Undisputed Era coming out victorious.
On SmackDown, Bayley and Nikki Cross battled for the SmackDown Women's Championship and one of them, if not both, would have taken the MVP spot had it not been for Shayna Baszler overshadowing both with her attack.
This was a week highly dependent upon groups of Superstars working in tandem or falling short as a whole rather than any single performer outshining the rest.
MVP for Raw: Nobody
Not one segment on the latest episode of Raw featured a Superstar who stood out enough above the rest for any one of them to take a top spot. Instead, nearly every success was level with everything else.
For example, The Kabuki Warriors took a step in the right direction by ditching Paige as their manager, only for Kairi Sane to lose to Becky Lynch and be toyed with post-match to look weak.
Ricochet took a step forward by beating Drew McIntyre but another step backward since it was by disqualification after Randy Orton put him down with an RKO. McIntyre officially lost the match but was the clear spiritual winner of the fight.
While Sin Cara has a new ally in Carolina, she didn't help him win his match with Andrade, so that wasn't a great start. Humberto Carrillo's attempt at taking down AJ Styles was another failure and easily forgettable by Tuesday morning.
The Viking Raiders squashed two jobbers, Buddy Murphy won a filler match with R-Truth and Charlotte Flair and Natalya beat The IIconics. Not one of those wins matters in the grand scheme of things.
It wasn't a strong outing for Seth Rollins to beat Erick Rowan with the help of a forklift. He's supposed to be the top dog on the brand but struggled to survive.
Even the main event King's Court segment resulted in Raw's lowest ratings for a non-holiday show, per ShowbuzzDaily. It was poorly written, made Rusev look bad and didn't help push Lana or Bobby Lashley to another level.
There have been worse episodes of Raw, but that doesn't excuse this from being a mediocre and flat edition that created no stars.
MVPs for NXT: The Women's Division
Thankfully, NXT had much more positives than Raw, and the best two segments of the night worked in tandem to steal the show.
First, Io Shirai's entrance with Poppy was a moment for media coverage before she won a solid match against Candice LeRae. Following that, Rhea Ripley stopped Shirai from beating LeRae with a steel chair.
Better still was the women's tag title match between The Kabuki Warriors and Team Kick. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox shone despite their loss because of how much of a fight they put up.
There was also a great moment of logic in Kairi Sane covering Kai's face for the pinfall to avoid the referee seeing the green mist Asuka had sprayed.
But it didn't stop there.
Kai and Nox were attacked by Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir until Ripley came out again to put a stop to the chaos, which only got worse. Shirai, Bianca Belair and LeRae joined the brawl, which was ended with an emphatic statement from GM William Regal that they would all fight at TakeOver: War Games on Nov. 23.
It's too tough to single out any one particular Superstar from this bunch as a single MVP, as they all did their parts to make this fun.
Both matches were awesome, and the big brawl took things to a new level and ended with an announcement that history will be made at TakeOver. So for this week, all of the Superstars in NXT's women's division get the MVP nod.
MVPs for SmackDown: The NXT Superstars
- Baszler set the tone of the night by attacking Bayley, leaving her laid out.
- Riddle and Lee humiliated Sami Zayn after he tried to run from them.
- Tommaso Ciampa talked trash to The Miz on his own show and backed it up by pinning him in the middle of the ring.
- Belair took out both Carmella and Dana Brooke on her own.
- Ripley and Nox destroyed Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, with Rose tapping out to Ripley.
- Adam Cole retained the NXT Championship over Daniel Bryan in a long and fantastic match.
In a move no one saw coming, Superstars from NXT were the real winners for Friday night's edition of SmackDown.
Because of travel issues, most of the main roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel on Thursday, which left WWE in a bind. The response was to get ahead of the promotion for Survivor Series by having NXT wrestlers take over and assert their dominance.
In every segment, NXT's presence was felt, as they accomplished all of this over the course of the two-hour show:
Any one of those feats would have been worthy of this list, but the combined group of them makes the MVP of SmackDown undeniable: NXT.
Overall MVP of the Week: NXT
WWE took a bad situation with the lack of Superstars available for SmackDown and turned it into a platform to push the brand struggling the most.
As if NXT didn't already have a great episode Wednesday night, things were made better Friday with the invasion of SmackDown.
At the end of the episode, Triple H declared war on behalf of the NXT roster, having fired the first shot as a united front.
Even while doing a great job setting up War Games and showing that there is plenty of division within the black-and-gold brand, the NXT army still came together as one MVP to be the biggest talking point of this week's television episodes.
The Superstars drove home the "we are NXT" mantra. And this week, they are MVPs.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.