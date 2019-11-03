Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Nov. 3?

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Not one segment on the latest episode of Raw featured a Superstar who stood out enough above the rest for any one of them to take a top spot. Instead, nearly every success was level with everything else.

For example, The Kabuki Warriors took a step in the right direction by ditching Paige as their manager, only for Kairi Sane to lose to Becky Lynch and be toyed with post-match to look weak.

Ricochet took a step forward by beating Drew McIntyre but another step backward since it was by disqualification after Randy Orton put him down with an RKO. McIntyre officially lost the match but was the clear spiritual winner of the fight.

While Sin Cara has a new ally in Carolina, she didn't help him win his match with Andrade, so that wasn't a great start. Humberto Carrillo's attempt at taking down AJ Styles was another failure and easily forgettable by Tuesday morning.

The Viking Raiders squashed two jobbers, Buddy Murphy won a filler match with R-Truth and Charlotte Flair and Natalya beat The IIconics. Not one of those wins matters in the grand scheme of things.

It wasn't a strong outing for Seth Rollins to beat Erick Rowan with the help of a forklift. He's supposed to be the top dog on the brand but struggled to survive.

Even the main event King's Court segment resulted in Raw's lowest ratings for a non-holiday show, per ShowbuzzDaily. It was poorly written, made Rusev look bad and didn't help push Lana or Bobby Lashley to another level.

There have been worse episodes of Raw, but that doesn't excuse this from being a mediocre and flat edition that created no stars.