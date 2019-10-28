NFL Rumors: Willie Snead IV, Ravens Agree on 1-Year, $6M Contract Extension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead runs a drill during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will reportedly keep one of Lamar Jackson's targets around for an additional season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to a one-year contract extension worth $6 million. The extension is fully guaranteed for the playmaker who was previously under contract through the 2019 campaign.

Snead is third on the Ravens in receiving yards this season behind only Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown with 15 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He has already surpassed his 2018 touchdown total when he tallied 62 catches for 651 yards and a score in his first season with the Ravens.

The Ball State product spent the first three years of his career on the New Orleans Saints, including his most productive ones in 2015 and 2016 when he combined for 141 catches, 1,879 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

This move allows the Ravens to further build continuity with a developing offense. Brown is a rookie, Jackson is in his second season and first as a full-time starter, Andrews is in his second season and running back Mark Ingram II is in his first with Baltimore.

The Ravens have found success to this point and sit atop the AFC North at 5-2.

