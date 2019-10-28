Breeders' Cup Draw 2019: Post Positions Draw and Lineup Info Revealed

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2019 Breeders' Cup begins on Friday, with the two-day festival being held at Santa Anita Park in California.

A weekend of world-class horse racing will see Breeders' Cup Classic headline Saturday's action. Code of Honor and Mckinzie are expected to be prime performers in the Classic.

The post positions draw was made on Monday for all races and is available in full here.

Here's a look at the draw for Saturday's Classic:



Friday Schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint, 4:12 p.m. ET, 8:12 P.M. GMT

Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America, 4:52 p.m. ET, 8:52 p.m. GMT

Juvenile Fillies, 5:32 p.m. ET, 9:32 p.m. GMT

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 6:12 p.m.ET, 10:12 p.m. GMT

TVG Juvenile, 7:03 p.m. ET, 11:03 p.m GMT

Saturday Schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint, 2:55 p.m. ET, 6:55 p.m. GMT

Turf Sprint, 3:33 p.m. ET, 7:33 p.m. GMT

Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile, 4:10 p.m. ET, 8:10 p.m GMT

Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf, 4:54 p.m. ET, 8:54 p.m. GMT

Sprint, 5:36 p.m. ET, 9:36 p.m. GMT

TVG Mile, 6:20 p.m. ET, 10:20 p.m. GMT

Longines Distaff, 7 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. GMT

Longines Turf, 7:40 p.m. ET, 11:40 p.m. GMT

Longines Classic, 8:44 p.m. ET, 12:44 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Two names stand out for the big race on Saturday, with Code of Honor and Mckinzie expected to lead a deep field with plenty of quality.

Mckinzie will be favoured by many, and with the horse trained by Bob Baffert, the elite runner has also provided weaker showings in the past.

Baffert has developed Mckinzie into a winner this year. Victories at the Whitney Stakes and Alysheba Stakes highlighted incredible potential.

Joel Rosario will ride Mckinzie for the first time at the Breeders' Cup, and the horse will be searching for its eighth-career win in 14 races.

Code of Honor is expected to lead from the start, and the horse has recently been tremendous over this distance.

A win in August's Runhappy Travers Stakes has set Code of Honor up for a huge performance in California.