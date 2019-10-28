Breeders' Cup Draw 2019: Post Positions Draw and Lineup Info Revealed

Breeders' Cup Draw 2019: Post Positions Draw and Lineup Info RevealedOctober 29, 2019
The 2019 Breeders' Cup begins on Friday, with the two-day festival being held at Santa Anita Park in California.
A weekend of world-class horse racing will see Breeders' Cup Classic headline Saturday's action. Code of Honor and Mckinzie are expected to be prime performers in the Classic.
The post positions draw was made on Monday for all races and is available in full here.
Here's a look at the draw for Saturday's Classic:
Friday Schedule
Juvenile Turf Sprint, 4:12 p.m. ET, 8:12 P.M. GMT
Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America, 4:52 p.m. ET, 8:52 p.m. GMT
Juvenile Fillies, 5:32 p.m. ET, 9:32 p.m. GMT
Juvenile Fillies Turf, 6:12 p.m.ET, 10:12 p.m. GMT
TVG Juvenile, 7:03 p.m. ET, 11:03 p.m GMT
Saturday Schedule
Filly and Mare Sprint, 2:55 p.m. ET, 6:55 p.m. GMT
Turf Sprint, 3:33 p.m. ET, 7:33 p.m. GMT
Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile, 4:10 p.m. ET, 8:10 p.m GMT
Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf, 4:54 p.m. ET, 8:54 p.m. GMT
Sprint, 5:36 p.m. ET, 9:36 p.m. GMT
TVG Mile, 6:20 p.m. ET, 10:20 p.m. GMT
Longines Distaff, 7 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. GMT
Longines Turf, 7:40 p.m. ET, 11:40 p.m. GMT
Longines Classic, 8:44 p.m. ET, 12:44 a.m. GMT (Sunday)
Two names stand out for the big race on Saturday, with Code of Honor and Mckinzie expected to lead a deep field with plenty of quality.
Mckinzie will be favoured by many, and with the horse trained by Bob Baffert, the elite runner has also provided weaker showings in the past.
Baffert has developed Mckinzie into a winner this year. Victories at the Whitney Stakes and Alysheba Stakes highlighted incredible potential.
Joel Rosario will ride Mckinzie for the first time at the Breeders' Cup, and the horse will be searching for its eighth-career win in 14 races.
Code of Honor is expected to lead from the start, and the horse has recently been tremendous over this distance.
A win in August's Runhappy Travers Stakes has set Code of Honor up for a huge performance in California.
