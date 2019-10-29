Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 22: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Real Madrid at Turk Telekom Arena on October 22, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid welcome Leganes in a La Liga derby match on Wednesday in the Spanish capital.

The minnows are from the outskirts of southern Madrid and will make the short journey to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Los Blancos have failed to win four of their nine league games this season, but they have remained in touch with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, Leganes might be playing in the second tier next season, with the club rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table.

                 

Date: Wednesday, October 30

Time: 9:15 p.m. local, 8:15 p.m. GMT, 4:15 p.m ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

StreamPremier PlayerBeIN Connect

Odds: Madrid 7-25, Leganes 10-1, draw 9-2 (via Caesars)

               

Preview

Leganes will anticipate a difficult night in Madrid on Wednesday, with their league campaign in tatters before Christmas.

Luis Cembranos has been installed as caretaker manager after Mauricio Pellegrino left the club on October 21 by mutual consent.

The Estadio Municipal de Butarque side have won just five points this season and already appear to be on their way to relegation.

Real have experienced their own troubles over the past 12 months, prompting a second spell in charge for Zinedine Zidane.

Performances have fluctuated this season, and despite staying in touch at the top of the division, the former France international has not found the formula he needs.

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (R) walks past Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane as he leaves the pitch during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Ma
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Eden Hazard arrived as Madrid's big signing in the summer, but the former Chelsea forward is taking time to settle at his new club.

The Belgium international suffered an injury in pre-season, and it has taken a period of adjustment for him to be integrated into the starting lineup.

Los Blancos have been forced to rely on Karim Benzema in attack, and the Frenchman has continued to deliver with six goals in eight La Liga apperances. 

Gareth Bale has also contributed, despite being continually linked with a move away, and James Rodriguez has featured after returning from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Hazard's form remains the key to unlocking Zidane's tactics, and he must start increasing his productivity.

The 28-year-old has just one goal and two assists from seven appearances in La Liga and Europe, and club president Florentino Perez will be looking for more in return for his investment.

