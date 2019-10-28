Bobby Lashley Talks Death Threats; CM Punk to Honor Harley Race; More in Roundup

WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Bobby Lashley Says Lana Storyline Has Led to Death Threats

Raw's patron saints of marital infidelity, Bobby Lashley and Lana, appeared on Lana's YouTube channel over the weekend for an interview that included Lashley admitting he's received death threats over their storyline.

"There's a lot of comments, a lot of this, a lot of that, but most of my comments are, 'When are you and Brock going to fight each other?'" Lashley said. "No matter what I post, people are like, 'Where's Lana? Where's Lana?'

"I get very, very bad comments, ones I don't want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there's a lot of things—but, ya know, I'm not a hard person to find and if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I'm going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we're doing, but I'm not going to back down to stupidity."

The Lashley-Lana storyline is among the worst things we've seen on WWE television this year. It's a PG Era attempt at a TV-14 Era narrative, and the whole thing comes off as bordering on gross given how much we know about wrestlers' personal lives at this point. Lana and Rusev have done a nice job of keeping kayfabe alive during the feud, but they're by all accounts still a happy, married couple (she's wearing her ring in the video).

Considering Lashley is getting death threats on top of the bad storytelling, the sooner WWE moves on from this, the better.

CM Punk Getting Harley Race Tattoo

CM Punk is a man of many words and tattoos. Punk revealed on SportsNet's 31 Thoughts podcast that he plans to get a tattoo in memory of the late Harley Race.

"The Harley Race tattoo is in motion," Punk said, per WrestlingInc.'s Robert Gunier. "For sure [I have] two [sports tattoos] - I've got the cup for the Hawks and I got a little goat after the Cubs won the World Series. I guess the Misawa boot would be #3, I don't know if I have any other wrestling related tattoos. I'm definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized. Me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that... I think Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not and he's just somebody who deserves to be memorialized, I feel."

Race, who died in August, was one of Punk's heroes in the wrestling business and also became close with the former WWE champion during his run with the company. Punk later told a story of how Race's acceptance of his straight edge lifestyle helped him feel like he made it in the wrestling business:

"My favorite Harley story—It was his birthday, and we were in the bar, and we're celebrating Harley's birthday. And then all of a sudden, the waitress comes up and she's got a tray of shots. She puts the tray down and she's putting shots in front of everybody. And there must have been, I don't know, 20 or 22 of us in the bar. It's Harley and all the wrestlers, you know? We just did a show in Eldon, Missouri and we're in the bar eating and hanging out afterwards, and it's his birthday so Harley got everybody shots. And the waitress puts one down in front of me and I said, 'Can you get me a shot of soda? Whatever you've got - Coke, Pepsi, cranberry juice, whatever. And she was like, 'Honey, Harley Race got you that shot. You've got to drink it.'

"Now, obviously she doesn't know me. And I say, 'I don't drink', and she's like, 'Honey, Harley Race got you that shot.' And I say, 'I understand that but I don't drink.' And she's like, 'Do you know who Harley Race is?!' And I go, 'Do you know who I am? I just worked for Harley Race. I know who Harley Race is. I appreciate the sentiment; I guess I'll just sip my water if we're making a toast.' She's just going on, and on, and on, and making a big deal about all this stuff.

"And finally, Harley comes over and explains to her, 'Oh, he doesn't drink.' And that was the end of it, like she didn't say anything else. She went, 'Oh okay, I didn't know', even though I had already told her a thousand times. Like it was supposed to be this big slight, like, 'Oh I'm not going to drink a shot'... In a second, [Harley] didn't care. He just said, 'That's Punk, he doesn't drink.' That's it, that was it and so that was the moment where I was like, 'Holy s--t, this guy respects me. How cool is that? I've made it; I don't need anything else - not money, not fame, not belts. Like, this guy was the closest thing to a living hero."

DDP Says He Won't Wrestle Again

Diamond Dallas Page made a surprise appearance on last week's AEW Dynamite, as he (along with MJF and Dustin Rhodes) helped Cody fend off The Inner Circle in a backstage brawl. It was the second time Page has appeared with Cody on AEW programming, leading to the natural buzz that we could see the master of the Diamond Cutter back in a ring.

That does not appear to be the case.

"I've gotta say no, truthfully, and I'm not working you. My body feels too good that I don't wanna screw anything up," DDP said on WrestlingInc.'s WINCLY podcast.

"I really don't see it happening [with another match]. Some Diamond Cutters – I have plenty of those left in me," he continued. "But actually working? I'm gonna say no right now because I'd have to get paid to take any kind of bumps [laughs].

"If [Cody] needs me to do something, then I'm gonna do it. Getting in the ring? I want the young boys to do their thing. These are the superstars where if I can help them get any cred—I did it back in the TNA days when they brought back me and Scott and Kev—that's what got them on Spike. These guys are already on TNT."

That sound you hear is everyone breathing a sigh of collective relief. Page is in excellent shape and has done wonders for himself (and others) with his yoga program, but he's also 63 years old. He's made some appearances in battle royals in recent years, none of which involve him actually taking bumps. No matter how safe they would try to make the match, there would be a palpable sense of discomfort with Page in the ring—one that would override any level of pop it would provide.