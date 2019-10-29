Chelsea vs. Manchester United: 2019 EFL League Cup Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The 2019 Carabao Cup continues on Wednesday when Manchester United visit Chelsea in the fourth round.

Frank Lampard's side have played an exciting brand of football this season but lost their opening Premier League game 4-0 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent since beating Chelsea in August, but a 3-1 win in their last Premier League match at Norwich City saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men play their best football of the campaign.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Time: 8:05 p.m. GMT, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

Odds: Chelsea 10-11, United 3-1, draw 5-2 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Lampard will remember the opening-day defeat at United and will want to reverse the result at Stamford Bridge.

The League Cup is an excellent opportunity for two of England's giants to pick up silverware while Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the Premier League race.

Chelsea and United are likely to prioritise their cup exploits this season, but both teams are expected to rotate their starting XIs in west London.

Christian Pulisic has struggled since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund. However, the Chelsea attacker displayed his potential with an impressive hat-trick at Burnley.

The United States star scored with both feet and his head to register a perfect treble in the 4-2 league victory on Saturday.

Pulisic is in need of matches, and with Mason Mount a regular midfield starter this term, the former BVB forward could play against United.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Solskjaer will also have to consider who sits out the next game, and the coach must decide if Anthony Martial is risked.

The France international was superb during his return to the Premier League starting lineup against Norwich, and like Pulisic, he needs minutes to build up his match fitness.

However, the Norwegian manager might choose to break Martial back in slowly, allowing youngster Mason Greenwood to play instead.

United are unbeaten in their last four games against Chelsea, but the hosts have been in good form in recent weeks and have won their last seven matches in all competitions.

Lampard has found a system that gives his forwards freedom, but their weakness remains at the heart of the defence.

Greenwood has the pace and finishing to trouble the Chelsea back four if he is selected, and Lampard's team will have to be firm against a United side expected to play on the counter-attack.