NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Darius Slay, Vic Beasley and More

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With the 2019 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the market remains in full swing. On Monday, the Miami Dolphins dealt running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Jets traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the New York Giants.

Both New York teams could remain in the trade market heading into Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Jets are still shopping wideout Robby Anderson, while the Giants are open to moving several players:

Which other players may be on the move in the next 24 hours? Let's dig into some of the latest rumors.

Eagles Interested in Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles swung and missed on cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who ultimately landed with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they're setting their sights on a different pass defender.

"They're taking a shot at Darius Slay of the Lions, but the price tag on Slay is very, very high," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Monday on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg).



The price for Slay will likely be high because the Lions sit at 3-3-1 and are in playoff contention. However, Detroit has already dealt safety Quandre Diggs, so it's not as if the team is completely against selling before the deadline.

Depending on that price, the Eagles may be willing to meet it. They offered a first- and a second-round pick for Ramsey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's possible that they'd offer something similar for Slay.

According to Mortensen, the Eagles plan to "be aggressive" in their pursuit of a cornerback. This isn't a surprise, as Philadelphia ranks just 20th in pass defense (256.1 yards per game allowed) and has surrendered 16 passing touchdowns in eight games.

Per Mortensen, the Eagles are also interested in Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Falcons Struggling to Trade Vic Beasley

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have already dealt one player, sending wideout to the New England Patriots for a second-round pick. They're also trying to move edge-rusher Vic Beasley, but they're not finding much interest.

The issue isn't Beasley's $12.8 million salary. The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported last week that the Falcons would be willing to pay part of that salary in order to move him.

The problem is Beasley's play on the field. He has been inconsistent as an overall defender and hasn't developed into a premier pass-rusher. Beasley did lead the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, but he has produced just 11.5 sacks in 38 games since.

It's apparent that other teams don't have a high opinion on Beasley as a player, and the latest rumor from Schultz isn't likely to change the perception. According to Schultz, the Falcons paid out Beasley's fifth-year option, not because they found him valuable, but because it might help in negotiations with Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett:

"The decision to bring back Beasley on a $12.81 million option was done partly for business reasons: The Falcons were concerned cutting Beasley loose would upset CAA, which also represents Jones and Jarrett, both of whom were entering offseason negotiation. [Head coach Dan] Quinn also went on record as saying he thought he could fix Beasley. It was the mother of all backfires: Beasley's salary impacted signing decisions, and he has been awful."

The idea that Atlanta valued Beasley more as a negotiation tactic than as a player is not going to strengthen his trade market. At this point, it feels like the Falcons will be lucky to get a late Day-3 draft pick for Beasley—if they can move him at all.

49ers Seeing Interest in C.J. Beathard

While there doesn't seem to be a market for Beasley, there does appear to be one for San Francisco 49ers third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, "multiple teams" have called about Beathard and have offered something in the "sixth-round range."

While a sixth-rounder might not seem like much, it's fair value for a player who no longer appears to be part of the franchise's future. Beathard lost the backup job to Nick Mullens and has been inactive every week this season.

Moving Beathard would also allow the 49ers to get out from under the $1.12 million cap hit he's scheduled to carry next season. Only $176,572 of that is in dead money, but if the 49ers plan to cut Beathard in the offseason, why not save the cash?

It's unclear which teams are interested in Beathard or if any consider him a potential starting option. However, his appeal is obvious. The 2017 third-round pick out of Iowa has made 10 NFL starts—the sort of experience that many backups and street free agents lack.

Of course, that experience could be even more valuable to San Francisco if there's a quarterback injury ahead of the postseason.