NFL Rumors: Giants Open to Trading Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Nate Solder

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants returns an interception against the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants may be very busy ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, New York "has shopped and is open to dealing Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree and maybe Nate Solder."

The team reportedly acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Jets on Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

