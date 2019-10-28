NFL Rumors: Giants Open to Trading Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Nate Solder

NFL Rumors: Giants Open to Trading Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Nate SolderOctober 28, 2019
The New York Giants may be very busy ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, New York "has shopped and is open to dealing Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree and maybe Nate Solder."
The team reportedly acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Jets on Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source. Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
