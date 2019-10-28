NFL Rumors: Giants Open to Trading Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Nate Solder

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants may be very busy ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, New York "has shopped and is open to dealing Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree and maybe Nate Solder."

The team reportedly acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Jets on Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.