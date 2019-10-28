Kawhi Leonard Files for 2 Clothing Brand Trademarks Including 'What It Do Baby'

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard might not be the most talkative athlete, but he is planning to capitalize on his persona.

The Los Angeles Clippers star filed for a pair of trademarks last week, as trademark lawyer Josh Gerben broke down:

It means we could soon be seeing "What it Do Baby" on Leonard-related clothing.

The phrase first originated from the All-Star on his way to the Toronto Raptors championship parade last June:

New Balance has already released "Fun Guy" shirts in honor of Kawhi.

Meanwhile, "City Views Over Interviews" could follow up from his latest commercial for New Balance, which showcases his love for Los Angeles without him saying a word:

Unlike LeBron James, Leonard has never been one for lengthy interviews and usually lets his game do the talking. This seemingly hasn't stopped him from growing his brand and making extra money on endorsements.