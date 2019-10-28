MLB Bans Models Julia Rose, Lauren Summer for Flashing During World Series

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer have been banned indefinitely from all MLB games for flashing pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of Game 5's World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, according to TMZ Sports.

Rose also posted the letter she received from Major League Baseball:

Rose said, per TMZ, that the women were doing it as a way of "promoting their publication, ShagMag ... and raising awareness for breast cancer."

The pair were escorted from their seats by security and briefly taken into police custody, as model Kayla Lauren—who was with the pair at the game—told TMZ. The act was also caught by the television cameras, as Rose and Summer were sitting behind home plate.