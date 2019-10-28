Pirates Reportedly to Fire GM Neal Huntington After Finishing Last in NL Central

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Neil Huntington talks with reporters after firing manager Clint Hurdle before the final baseball game of the season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates will reportedly fire general manager Neal Huntington on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As Mackey noted: "The move comes as somewhat of a surprise. Travis Williams only started in his new role as team president Monday, and owner Bob Nutting—when issuing a statement following the firing of [manager] Clint Hurdle—expressed confidence in Huntington's leadership."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

