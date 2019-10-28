Pirates Reportedly to Fire GM Neal Huntington After Finishing Last in NL Central

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates will reportedly fire general manager Neal Huntington on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As Mackey noted: "The move comes as somewhat of a surprise. Travis Williams only started in his new role as team president Monday, and owner Bob Nutting—when issuing a statement following the firing of [manager] Clint Hurdle—expressed confidence in Huntington's leadership."

