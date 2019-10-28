NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Kenyan Drake, Robby Anderson and Chris Harris

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With the NFL trade deadline looming closer at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, a number of players seem likely to be on the move or at the very least will garner interest around the NFL.

Among them are Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson and Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

And on Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Drake was being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Drake's departure was all but assured when the running back didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh for Monday night's game against the Steelers.

That followed a report from Barry Jackson, Armando Salguero and Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald on Sunday that the Dolphins "agreed in principle" on a trade to ship Drake out of Miami. That deal was reportedly agreed to on Saturday night.

As for the potentially interested teams, the Herald's report suggested that the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions had "inquired" about Drake. But in the end, it was the Cardinals reportedly landed some much-needed depth at running back, with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds each nursing injuries.

As for Anderson, the field-stretching wideout could be on the move as well, with Rapoport noting that "teams have been calling" and the "Oakland Raiders, in particular, are a team to watch here."

Another team to watch out for is the Philadelphia Eagles, who need help at the position, though there are more complexities when it comes to any potential interest out of Philly:

Anderson is in the final year of his deal, perhaps serving as the impetus for him to be dealt, especially if the Jets aren't inclined to re-sign him. But moving on from a deep threat like Anderson could be a mistake:

The undrafted free agent out of Temple has been a bit inconsistent in his three-plus seasons, and this year he has managed just 21 receptions for 309 yards and a score in seven games this year. His counterargument would likely be that he hasn't exactly been blessed with the best quarterback play during his tenure with the Jets.

Give him an upgrade at quarterback and perhaps he thrives.

Finally, the Broncos, who already traded veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers, may be willing to part with Harris for the right price. But it sure sounds as though he would prefer to remain in Denver:

The cornerback will be a free agent after the season and will absolutely have a market for his services. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-6 and would potentially need to go unbeaten the rest of the way to get into the postseason. That isn't happening, so dealing the 30-year-old would be the opportunity to acquire more draft capital.

Harris is a four-time Pro Bowler and remains an excellent player. The price tag will be high, even for a potential rental. That factor, along with Harris seemingly happy to stay in Denver, could prevent a deal from going down.