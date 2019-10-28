Fantasy Basketball 2019: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 2

John Raoux/Associated Press

Much like the uptempo modern NBA offense, fantasy basketball is a fast-paced exercise in making the right sacrifices and shooting the right shot. At this early point in the season, that means carefully discarding your preseason infatuations and going after players who can help you win.

Every season, legitimate talents are found on the waiver wire in the first few weeks, but even more are found who contribute nothing by midseason. Still, the diamond is worth getting past the rough so we've ranked 10 sleepers for you to consider in Week 2.

These players are ranked considering a blend of their immediate and long-term upside in head-to-head, nine-category leagues, and they are all owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Week 2 Sleepers

1. Devonte' Graham, PG, Charlotte Hornets (48 percent owned)

2. Marcus Morris, SF/PF, New York Knicks (48 percent owned)

3. Davis Bertans, PF/C, Washington Wizards (41 percent owned)

4. Markelle Fultz, PG/SG, Orlando Magic (25 percent owned)

5. P.J. Tucker, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (47 percent owned)

6. Rodney Hood, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (11 percent owned)

7. Jae Crowder, SF/PF, Memphis Grizzlies (24 percent owned)

8. Dwayne Bacon, SG, Charlotte Hornets (27 percent owned)

9. Isaiah Thomas, PG, Washington Wizards (31 percent owned)

10. Eric Paschall, PF, Golden State Warriors (10 percent owned)

Marcus Morris, SF/PF, New York Knicks (48 percent owned)

Week 16 Averages: 41.7 FG%, 92.9 FT%, 2.0 3PM, 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Week 17 Games: 10/28 vs. CHI, 10/30 at ORL, 11/01 at BOS, 11/03 vs. SAC

Marcus Morris was a reasonable fantasy asset last season on a dysfunctional Boston Celtics team that was destined, albeit turbulently, for the playoffs. This season, he can be a reasonable fantasy asset on a dysfunctional New York Knicks team that is fated, although somewhat surreptitiously, for the lottery.

The 30-year-old's grit and snarl are unquantified for fantasy purposes, but he can do good work providing threes, free-throw percentage (84.4 percent from the line last season), points and some medley of defensive statistics alongside one or two assists.

Morris is one of New York's most reliable players and will therefore likely continue raking in minutes as the Knicks try to form an actual, system-oriented basketball team around RJ Barrett.

Markelle Fultz, PG/SG, Orlando Magic (25 percent owned)

Week 16 Averages: 43.5 FG%, 100.0 FT%, 1.0 3PM, 12.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL

Week 17 Games: 10/28 at TOR, 10/30 vs. NY, 11/01 vs. MIL, 11/02 vs. DEN

Markelle Fultz is an enigma, but you've got to appreciate it.

If this is going to be the fresh start to his redemption arc, then we want to check in early. He's played just two games thus far and just a combined 47 minutes, but the 21-year-old is playing actively, instinctively and showing signs of what we all hoped he would be.

If Fultz is able to completely overcome his shooting hesitancy, then he could supplant DJ Augustin in the Orlando starting lineup sooner rather than later.

It's a big "if," but his upside is much higher, given talent and prospective opportunity, than most other sleepers in the league.

Isaiah Thomas, PG, Washington Wizards (31 percent owned)

Week 16 Averages: 42.9 FG%, 4.0 3PM, 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.0 AST

Week 17 Games: 10/30 vs. HOU, 11/02 vs. MIN

Speaking of point guards with the opportunity to start, Isaiah Thomas is back from injury and competing for minutes with Ish Smith in Washington.

In Thomas' one game, he dropped threes, dimes and buckets in limited minutes.

Like Fultz, the 30-year-old is fun to root for and has the potential to fill up the stat sheet.

Smith isn't one of mankind's greatest obstacles, so if Thomas can play his way into the majority of minutes, he could have major boom potential in fantasy this season.

Eric Paschall, PF, Golden State Warriors (10 percent owned)

Week 16 Averages: 52.6 FG%, 80.0 FT%, 0.0 3PM, 12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL

Week 17 Games: 10/28 at NO, 10/20 vs. PHO, 11/01 vs. SA, 11/02 vs. CHA

Even as a Warriors fan, I'm still not entirely sold on buying into any of Golden State's players just yet, but the conversation is worth having.

Right now, the Dubs are a complete mess as the third-youngest team in the league that is without much of its veteran stabilizers. The offense is sloppy and disjointed, the defense is discombobulated.

Unfortunately, that means few Warriors players are going to be consistent as minutes get juggled and head coach Steve Kerr figures out exactly what can be coached and what is beyond repair. Fortunately, Eric Paschall has been a bright spot.

The forward shares Draymond Green's physique and quirky skill set. He is physical, but can also make creative passes and hit some shots. Most importantly, Paschall never seems lost on offense or defense—signs of great basketball potential.

You don't get those intangibles on your fantasy app, but they're the mark of a player who could start delivering robust, versatile lines if the game slows down a little more.