Report: Blazers' Zach Collins Suffered Dislocated Shoulder Injury; Will Have MRI

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' 121-119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday came at a cost.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, forward Zach Collins suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the win. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Collins finished the game with 10 points and three rebounds in 24 minutes.

The Gonzaga product has provided serviceable minutes in the early going this season, averaging nine points and four boards a night through three games. He also hit two triples in the win over Dallas, underscoring his ability to extend his offensive arsenal and take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Damian Lillard.

Collins averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season and was expected to take on a larger role in 2018-19. He started each of the first three games.

Former teammate Meyers Leonard reacted to the injury:

Portland still has Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt and will likely turn toward the combination of Anthony Tolliver and Skal Labissiere for additional minutes following this setback. Still, a long-term injury to one of the most important forwards on the team will put all the more onus on Lillard and CJ McCollum to carry the offense for extended stretches.

That's the only way the Trail Blazers will continue to compete in the daunting Western Conference.