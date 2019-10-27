Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins Return from Injury Not Ruled out by Frank Vogel

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Despite suffering a torn ACL in August, DeMarcus Cousins could play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Sunday the team hasn't "closed the door" on a return at some point this season, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cousins picked up the injury during an offseason workout in Las Vegas.

Cousins has been extremely unlucky with injuries as of late, appearing in just 78 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

The four-time All-Star tore his Achilles in 2018, causing him to miss about a year of action before playing 30 games with the Golden State Warriors in the second half of the season. He then suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in the playoffs, limiting him to just eight games in his first postseason appearance.

Of course, Cousins was expected to miss the entire postseason following his injury but returned in time for the NBA Finals.

This could provide some faith he could make another quick recovery to return before expectations.

As Brad Botkin of CBS Sports reported, basketball players generally return from a torn ACL in nine to 12 months.

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in mid-June and many are expecting him to return in time for the playoffs. He has only been ruled out through the All-Star break.

If Cousins' rehab goes well and the Lakers reach expectations with a deep playoff run, the center could make an impact in May or June.