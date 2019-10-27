Rockets' Russell Westbrook Comments on Facing Thunder for 1st Time Since Trade

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook spoke on Sunday about playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time, saying he won't compete any differently against his former team.

"I play the same way every night, regardless of who's on the floor. I got friends on every team. Obviously the difference is that this is my first time playing Oklahoma," Westbrook told reporters.

The Rockets host Oklahoma City on Monday, which will also be a reunion between Houston and former point guard Chris Paul.

Westbrook spent his first 11 seasons in Oklahoma City and is the franchise's all-time leader in scoring. The Thunder traded him to Houston in exchange for Paul in a summer blockbuster that continued their offseason roster retool after Paul George requested a trade to the Clippers.

Westbrook is coming off a 28-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound triple-double that put him into second place on the all-time list for triple-doubles, passing Magic Johnson.

"I know nowadays, getting a triple-double seems normal, but I take a pride, a lot of energy, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of things I do off the floor to prepare myself to be able to compete every single night and play at a high level," Westbrook told reporters after Saturday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "For me, that's a great accomplishment, especially growing up and never even thinking I'd be playing in the NBA. Now being there and being in the history books is just a blessing to me and something that I don't take for granted one bit."

The Rockets make their only trip to Oklahoma City this season Jan. 9.