Video: Chargers' Philip Rivers, Anthony Lynn Have Heated Exchange on Sideline

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers talks with Philip Rivers #17 during the second quarter while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn appeared to have a brief argument in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers' game with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Rivers threw an interception to Kyle Fuller on the Chargers' third drive of the game. Fuller returned the ball to Los Angeles' 4-yard line.

As he walked toward the sideline, Rivers had a tense conversation with Lynn about the play.

A year after going 12-4 and reaching the AFC divisional round, the Chargers entered Week 8 with a 2-5 record. They're tied for the worst record in the AFC West and two games back of the final wild-card spot.

On its own, the exchange between Rivers and Lynn is rather innocuous, and Rivers' ire may have been more directed toward the referees if he thought Fuller was guilty of pass interference.

But this kind of thing isn't what fans want to see as the Chargers struggle to meet expectations on the field.

