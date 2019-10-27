AP College Football Poll 2019: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

After a week filled with notable matchups and upsets, there is a new look across the Associated Press Top 25.

LSU ascends to the nation's No. 1 ranking after beating Auburn, pushing Alabama to the No. 2 slot, and Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State led to Penn State ascending to No. 5. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out:

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Georgia

9. Utah

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. SMU

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. Wake Forest

24. Memphis

25. San Diego State

The Sooners saw their national championship hopes go on life support after their defense fell apart in a 48-41 loss at Kansas State. Skylar Thompson rushed for four touchdowns and Kansas State scampered for 213 yards as a team to overcome another sensational performance from Jalen Hurts. The Oklahoma quarterback threw for 395 yards and added 96 on the ground, totaling four touchdowns in a one-man offensive show.

"I don't have any idea on the lines and spreads, thank God," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told reporters. "I mean, yeah, it was a statement win for our guys. I told the seniors, 'How many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of your home crowd?'"

Oklahoma dropped five spots after losing to the 21.5-point underdog.

Notre Dame and Auburn also dropped in the rankings after losses in Top 25 competition. The Irish were outclassed from the opening snap in their 45-14 loss to Michigan, ending all hopes they had of getting in the playoffs as a one-loss team. The win was critical for Michigan and especially coach Jim Harbaugh, who came into the week facing criticism after losing at Penn State.

"Some of the tests that the team has gone through, you can make a lot of growth from it," Harbaugh told reporters.

Auburn gave LSU its toughest test of the season, losing 23-20 in Baton Rouge thanks to a strong Tigers defensive effort and Joe Burrows' continued Heisman-level performances. Burrows threw for 321 yards and a touchdown against an interception and added another score on the ground against a tough Auburn front.

The biggest loser of the week was Texas, which dropped from No. 15 all the way out of the Top 25 after a 37-27 loss at TCU. Sam Ehlinger threw four interceptions, as the Longhorns lost twice in three weeks.

No. 22 Kansas State, No. 24 Memphis and No. 25 San Diego State moved into the Top 25.