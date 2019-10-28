Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Barcelona will attempt to win their fifth La Liga match in a row on Tuesday, when they receive a visit from Real Valladolid.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) have named the Catalans 1-8 favourites, while Valladolid have odds of 14-1. A draw stands at 8-1.

Premier Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will broadcast the match, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. GMT/2:15 p.m. ET.

Barcelona haven't seen the pitch since their UEFA Champions League win over Slavia Prague last week, with El Clasico against Real Madrid moved back on the La Liga calendar.

The 2-1 win in the Czech Republic was a hard-fought one, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen admitted the Blaugrana had plenty of room for improvement:

The Catalans are on a six-match win streak in all competitions, but things haven't always run smoothly. The likes of Inter Milan and Slavia deserved more from their outings in Europe, and both Getafe and Villarreal gave the Blaugrana a tough battle.

Valladolid could provide another serious challenge. The club from Castile and Leon are unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches, holding high-flying Granada and Atletico Madrid to draws during that run.

They have only conceded nine goals so far, a mark that is tied for fourth best in La Liga and beats Barcelona's 10. Valladolid aren't flashy, but they know how to grind out results, as they did in the 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday:

Oscar Plano and Sergi Guardiola are the main danger men, having scored three La Liga goals each this season, and there will be a familiar face in goal. Former Barcelona prospect Jordi Masip spent more than a decade with the Catalans' academy, reserve team and senior side, and he is now the regular starter for Valladolid.

Barcelona should be well-rested after taking the weekend off, so top forwards Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez could all feature. Valladolid have an excellent defence, but few teams have the talent and depth at the back to deny that much firepower.

The biggest battle may be in midfield, where Sergio Busquets and Arthur had their struggles in Prague and didn't last the full 90 minutes. The more combative Arturo Vidal and all-rounder Ivan Rakitic came on late, and with both possessing solid attacking chops, they may be better options against Valladolid.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Real Valladolid