Jurgen Klopp on 'Perfect' Georginio Wijnaldum: 'He Has All the Things You Need'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Georginio Wijnaldum, suggesting the Netherlands international is the "perfect" midfielder.

Wijnaldum arrived at the Reds in 2016 from Newcastle United, and during that time he has established himself as a crucial player in Klopp's setup. The 28-year-old was key in Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League last season, netting twice in the dramatic 4-0 semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Klopp was asked whether he thinks Wijnaldum gets the credit he deserves, per the Liverpool website:

"Gini speaks on the pitch for the way he plays. It's just so obvious his importance. It is just so obvious his importance. It is both directions, small spaces, big spaces, it is hard challenges, fine football, pretty much all of that.

"Is he the perfect midfielder? From the skillset 100 per cent. He has all the things you need. There was his header against Barcelona too. He is not the tallest, but he is good in the air. He is a good jumper with good timing, all that stuff. It all makes him a pretty good footballer.

"That is how it should be. It is not my fault if he goes under the radar. You cannot ask me why he goes under the radar. I don't set the radar!"

Wijnaldum will forever be etched into Liverpool folklore, with his brace against the Blaugrana in May key to the Reds' memorable comeback:

When he arrived at Liverpool, there were doubts as to where the Dutchman would fit into the setup. Now he's a bona fide member of one of the best sides in Europe. Although he isn't the most flashy of footballers, Wijnaldum does a number of understated jobs for Liverpool at the hub of the team, as sports writer Zito Madu noted:

Last season, the energy and aggression provided by Liverpool's midfield trio was frequently the foundation that allowed the attacking talents of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to thrive.

Wijnaldum was part of that central triumvirate, and while he is tasked with doing a functional job for the team, he has shown he can get among the goals when given chances. In addition to the strikes against Barcelona, the midfielder has a lot more freedom to get forward for his national team:

As dependable as Wijnaldum has been for Liverpool, it looks as though he may face competition for his place in the team, something Klopp will be pleased about.

In the UEFA Champions League against Genk on Wednesday, Liverpool fielded Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both impressed. The latter, who scored twice in the clash, provided a different attacking edge with his surges from midfield.

However, based on what we've seen from Wijnaldum during his Liverpool career, any extra competition for his spot in the side will only likely serve as motivation to push on again.