Bellator 232 Results: Lima Beats MacDonald via Decision in Main Event

Douglas Lima walked away as the biggest winner of the night at Bellator 232 by defeating Rory MacDonald for the welterweight title at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Paul Daley, Patrick Mix, Manny Muro and Kevin Ferguson Jr. also earned victories on Saturday night.

Main Card

Douglas Lima def. Rory MacDonald via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Paul Daley def. Saad Awad via TKO (Round 2, 1:30)

Patrick Mix def. Isaiah Chapman via submission (Round 1, 3:49)

Manny Muro def. Nick Newell via split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. Craig Campbell via TKO (Round 1, 0:38)

Prelims

Ryan Hardy Evans def. Demetrios Plaza via submission

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Dominic Jones via KO

Devin Powell def. Marcus Surin via technical submission

John Lopez def. Dan Cormier via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo def. John Douma via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Tevin Dyce via TKO

Highlights

MacDonald defeated Lima via unanimous decision back in January 2018, a result that Lima recently admitted he still thinks about "every day."

Twenty-one months later, the 31-year-old was able to get his revenge and reclaim his title.

Prior to the fight getting underway, there was no shortage of anticipation for the rematch:

And then it was time for the fight:

The victory pushes Lima's record to 32-7. As Damon Martin of MMA Fighting noted, this is just the latest instance of Lima coming out on top in a rematch:



Not only does Lima once again become the 170-pound champ for a third time with the victory, but he will also take home the $1 million prize.

MacDonald's record drops to 21-6-1.

Meanwhile, a powerful left hand proved to be the deciding factor in the showdown between Daley and Saad Awad:

Daley improved to 42-17-2 following Saturday's fight, as 33 of his victories have come via knockout/TKO. It marked the fourth consecutive defeat for Awad (23-13).

Earlier in the night, Mix put his undefeated record on the line against Isaiah Chapman. He wasted little time in improving to 12-0, ending the fight before the first round ended:

And Mix made sure to soak up the victory:

While Mix's victory took fewer than four minutes, it was not the shortest fight of the night. After having gone more than a year without a fight, Baby Slice needed just 38 seconds to defeat Craig Campbell in the first fight on the main card:

Baby Slice improves to 4-2 with the victory.