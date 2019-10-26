Frank Lampard Talks Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi After Burnley Win

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic and defended Callum Hudson-Odoi after the Blues' 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday.

Pulisic was handed his first Premier League start since August for the match at Turf Moor and produced a superb display, scoring his first top-flight goal and going on to bag a hat-trick.

Lampard told reporters after the match that he was thrilled to see Chelsea's summer signing making an impact at the club and explained why he has used the American sparingly so far this season:

"I'm delighted to see him do that today because I know the back story. I know he played for his country through the summer, then you get the pressure of 'can you settle in the Premier League?'

"So I’ve tried to deal with it in the way I see best, which is to give him minutes – he has played games this season already – but I've also got competition in that area. And I need them all on edge, trying to perform when they play. Christian has been doing that recently from the bench, fully deserved his start today and it was a fantastic, match-winning performance."

The 21-year-old's first Premier League goal came on 21 minutes with a left-footed strike. He then added another with his right foot just before half-time and scored a header in the second half to complete a perfect hat-trick.



Sports lawyer Jake Cohen highlighted just how effective Pulisic has been for Chelsea:

Pulisic was handed a place in the starting XI after impressive performances off the bench against Ajax and Southampton. He came in for Hudson-Odoi, who was named as a substitute and replaced Willian after 72 minutes of the clash.

The England international thought he had won a penalty within minutes of his arrival, only to see the decision overturned by the video assistant referee. Hudson-Odoi was also booked for diving.

Per Emlyn Begley at BBC Sport, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was critical of players going to ground after the match. He said: "I can't stand diving, it is ridiculous, that has to get out of the game. Everyone is talking to me about respecting the referees, but players need to respect the game as well."

Lampard was asked for his thoughts on the incident involving Hudson-Odoi following the full-time whistle and said he would talk to the 18-year-old if he felt he had been guilty of simulation.

"If I felt like it was a dive, I'd speak to Callum and say that's not what we're about," he said. "But when you're moving into the box at pace and cutting across defenders, whether the VAR decides it is a penalty or not is one thing."

Chelsea's victory over Burnley is their seventh in a row in all competitions and moves them back into fourth place in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool, who play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.