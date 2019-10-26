Isaiah Thomas: 'Disrespectful' Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith Among Unsigned Vets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait during media day on September 30, 2019 at the Washington Wizards Practice Facility in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas believes unsigned players like Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith and Iman Shumpert still have enough talent to help teams win games. 

Speaking to Fanatics View, Thomas called it "disrespectful" that those veterans are still looking for a home in the NBA:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

