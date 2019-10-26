Kelechi Osemele Released by Jets After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kelechi Osemele's saga with the New York Jets came to an end Saturday when the offensive lineman was released.

The Jets announced linebacker James Burgess has been activated from the practice squad to take Osemele's place on the 53-man roster.

Osemele's agent, Andrew Kessler, told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that his client had shoulder surgery Friday against the Jets' wishes.

Osemele and the Jets were at odds over the nature of his shoulder injury. A source close to the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Oct. 18 that Osemele wasn't cleared to practice by two different doctors, and the second doctor gave the Jets a report stating "surgical intervention and timing is based on symptoms."

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, a Jets team doctor and an independent doctor cleared Osemele to practice and determined his condition was preexisting and could be addressed after the season.

Cimini noted Friday that Osemele was getting fined $579,000 per week by the Jets for conduct detrimental to the team because of his unexcused absences from practice and missing games.

Osemele's representatives told ESPN's Adam Schefter they and the NFL Players Association are considering action against the Jets' medical staff for violating state medical board regulations.

An eight-year veteran, Osemele was in his first season with the Jets. The two-time Pro Bowler was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in March. He started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, spending four years with the organization and winning a Super Bowl as a rookie in 2012.