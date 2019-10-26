Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool to Face 'Hardest Period Ever' in Premier League

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the Reds are set to face the "hardest period ever" as they attempt to land the Premier League title for the first time.

Klopp spoke to Phil Thompson of Sky Sports about his team's chances of being crowned English champions for the first time since 1990 ahead of Sunday's visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League:

"We are in a better position than we would have expected at the start of the season. Are we already through? No. We have created a proper basis to work with. The hardest period ever will come up again. November, December, crazy. We have to be lucky in some moments. We have to fight for it, and that's what we do. No guarantees."

Liverpool enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning their first eight matches in a row. However, that run was halted last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday means the champions have cut the gap at the top to just three points, and there will be pressure on Liverpool to respond against Spurs:

Tottenham head to Anfield already a distant 13 points off the top of the table. Mauricio Pochettino's side have managed only three Premier League wins in 2019-20 but will have been boosted by a 5-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after the match that the emphatic win was important for Tottenham's confidence and called on his team to "be together and be calm."

Liverpool will be favourites to take three points against Spurs on Sunday, though. They beat Pochettino's side in all three meetings last season, including a 2-0 victory in the Champions League final in June:

Klopp's side then face some testing fixtures before the end of the year. The Merseysiders host champions Manchester City at Anfield on November 10 and play Everton and Leicester City in December. They will also see their campaign disrupted by their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar before Christmas.

Liverpool's fine start to the season has put them in an excellent position to end their long wait for a league title, but they will need no reminding they led Manchester City last season before eventually finishing a point behind Pep Guardiola's side.