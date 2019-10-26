Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Regrets Swift Manchester United Departure

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Morgan Schneiderlin has questioned his decision to depart Manchester United after only 18 months at Old Trafford.

The France international opted to leave the Red Devils for Everton after a disappointing opening to his United career.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t BBC Sport's Simon Stone), Schneiderlin explained his frustration under Jose Mourinho prompted a transfer to Goodison Park.

"I wanted to do more and I had the capacity to do more," Schneiderlin said. "Maybe I jumped out of the boat too quickly when I didn't play for three months. When I look at other players having a great career at Manchester United, they all had a spell of four or five months when they didn't play."

Schneiderlin had built himself a strong reputation after seven years with Southampton, and his switch to United appeared to be a natural progression for the Frenchman.

However, he made only 29 appearances under Louis van Gaal during his first Premier League campaign, and when the Dutch coach was sacked at the end of the season, he failed to convince Mourinho of his talent.

Schneiderlin played just 11 minutes of Premier League football for Mourinho during 2016-17, and he moved to Merseyside for an initial £20 million in January 2017.

The player was viewed as a natural long-term replacement for Michael Carrick in United's midfield, and the capture of Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger should have given the Red Devils a solid central midfield to build upon, with Paul Pogba also convinced to sign for United from Juventus.

Schneiderlin added he believes fans and pundits misunderstand his strengths and qualities after receiving criticism of his playing style.

"Some people say I pass square but I don't see it. Look at [Sergio] Busquets at Barcelona. I don't compare myself to him but tell me the passes he does that I don't? Because they win games everyone says he's the cleverest midfielder in football. I don't compare myself to Busquets.

"Football is about perception. You can play the same game but it will be analysed differently depending on whether you have won or lost."

United turned Ander Herrera into a midfield enforcer during Van Gaal and Mourinho's tenures, but Schneiderlin would have been a better fit for this role.

However, the step up to the Red Devils appeared to affect his form and confidence, and his arrival coincided with huge transition at Old Trafford.

Schneiderlin had been a regular in France's squad before he signed for United, but he's not made an international appearance since 2015.

The 29-year-old made just 10 Premier League starts last term, but he has been in Everton's starting XI for six league games this season.